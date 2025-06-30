Georgia Football Recruiting Update: Top Defensive Lineman Highlights

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia football recruiting continues to heat up with the addition of top defensive talent. Four-star defensive lineman PJ Dean from West Forsyth High School is making waves, currently ranked as the nation’s No. 7 defensive lineman.

Scout Jeff Sentell provides exclusive insights into Dean’s recruitment, emphasizing the athlete’s skills and potential impact on the Georgia program. “PJ brings a unique skill set that we believe will bolster our defense significantly,” Sentell remarked.

Moreover, Georgia is also in pursuit of other promising recruits. Just earlier, four-star defensive lineman James Johnson of Northwestern High School in Miami was featured, holding the No. 8 spot nationally among defensive linemen.

In addition to Dean and Johnson, four-star defensive back Chace Calicut from North Shore High School in Texas is another recruit on Georgia’s radar, ranked as the No. 13 safety in the nation.

Scott’s recent reports highlight several key prospects, including Craig Dandridge, a four-star wide receiver from Cambridge High School, who is ranked No. 38 nationally and No. 27 among wide receivers.

Interest in Georgia’s football program remains high as fans and analysts alike anticipate how these young athletes may contribute in the future.