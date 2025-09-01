Georgia State Football Welcomes QB TJ Finley to Roster

ATLANTA, Georgia — Georgia State Football has added transfer quarterback TJ Finley to its roster as of Monday morning. Sources from Panthertalk confirmed that Finley, who enrolled in graduate school at Georgia State last week, has received NCAA clearance for full participation with the team.

Finley comes to Atlanta following a winding journey through college football, having previously played for LSU, Auburn, Texas State, Tulane, and Western Kentucky. Fans of Georgia State may remember Finley for his performance against the Panthers in 2021, when he helped secure a victory for Auburn with a late touchdown pass.

Standing at 6’7″ and weighing 255 pounds, Finley possesses a strong physical presence. Over his college career, he has appeared in 34 games for four different programs. Last season, while at Western Kentucky, he played in three games before suffering an injury.

Finley’s previous college seasons include notable achievements at Texas State in 2023, where he threw for 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns, earning All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention honors. He was recognized on multiple watchlists, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.

In his earlier career at Auburn, Finley had a total of 827 passing yards and six touchdowns over two seasons. His tenure at LSU saw him make five starts as a freshman, with a total of 941 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Georgia State’s quarterbacks struggled in their season opener against No. 21, recording only 69 total passing yards in a 63-7 loss. The addition of Finley aims to revitalize the Panthers’ offense as they prepare to face Memphis this Saturday at Center Parc Stadium at 7:00 PM ET.

It remains uncertain when Finley will make his debut, but his extensive experience may provide the team with much-needed offensive support.