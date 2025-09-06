Sports
Georgia High School Football Set for 163 Games This Friday
ATLANTA, Georgia — This Friday, September 5, 2025, Georgia high school football heats up with 163 games scheduled statewide. Among these matchups, 14 will feature teams ranked in the top 25 across various classifications.
Key games to watch include No. 2 Buford facing off against No. 18 Roswell at 7:30 PM. Buford, determined to keep its strong rankings intact, aims to defend its title against Roswell, setting the stage for a thrilling matchup.
Excitement is sure to build as Class 6A highlights the weekend’s action. In addition to Buford’s game, Class 5A will see a noteworthy clash, while Classes 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A DI, and 1A DII will also feature numerous games highlighting local talent and fierce competition.
Fans can follow all the action live through various platforms, ensuring they stay updated on scores, breaking news, and highlights throughout the night.
Robin Erickson, a sports journalist focused on high school athletics, has covered these matches since 2023 after his graduation from Carroll College. He expresses excitement for the potential upsets and intense matchups that each game brings, cementing the vibrant culture of high school football in Georgia.
As the season progresses into its fourth week, the anticipation builds for these matchups that not only determine rankings but also foster community spirit and pride.
