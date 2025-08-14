Georgia High School Football Season Opens with Buford vs. Milton Showdown

BUFORD, Georgia — The Georgia high school football season officially kicks off today with a marquee matchup between the No. 14 Milton Eagles and the No. 12 Buford Wolves at Phillip Beard Stadium. The game is set to commence at 7 p.m. ET.

This opening game marks a significant event in high school football, as it features two of the top teams in the state. Milton, the defending two-time state champion, enters the game with a 25-game winning streak.

Last season, these teams faced off in a close contest where Milton edged out Buford 13-10. However, both teams have seen significant roster changes due to graduation. Milton has lost key players, including Brayden Jacobs, who is now at Clemson, and quarterback Luke Nickel, who transferred to the University of Miami.

Buford, which has a storied history with 14 state championships, is looking to capitalize on their home field advantage and a crowd estimated at 10,000. The Wolves are known for their strong offensive and defensive lines, which could play a crucial role in tonight’s performance.

The atmosphere is electric as fans gather to witness this high-stakes game, highlighting the passion surrounding high school football in Georgia. As the season opener, this matchup is expected to set the tone for both teams moving forward.

With the kickoff just moments away, all eyes will be on how these young athletes perform under the spotlight. Can Milton maintain their dominant streak, or will Buford rise to the occasion in their new stadium?