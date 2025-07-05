Georgia Lawyer Fined for Using Fake Cases in Divorce Appeal

ATLANTA, Ga. — For the first time in Georgia Appeals Court history, a lawyer has been fined for allegedly using artificial intelligence to fabricate legal cases. The Georgia Court of Appeals penalized attorney Diana Lynch $2,500 after discovering that the brief she submitted contained more than 70% of references to non-existent cases.

During a divorce appeal originating from DeKalb County, Lynch cited several fake legal precedents. Christopher Timmons, a partner with Knowles, Gallant and Timmons, called her actions ‘laziness’ and stated the court’s opinion was harsh. Timmons noted that her misuse of citations became evident when her brief listed seven fictitious cases initially, followed by 11 more in the subsequent appeal.

The appellate judges expressed concern, saying, ‘The irregularities in these filings suggest that they were drafted using generative AI.’ This case highlights the potential dangers of AI in legal work, as noted by Chief Justice John Roberts in his 2023 report, where he warned about AI’s tendency to produce inaccurate information.

Lynch has practiced law in Georgia since 1995 and operates from Stone Mountain. She did not respond to multiple attempts to contact her, including phone calls and emails.

The judges emphasized that the misleading documents violated fairness principles in the courtroom, preventing Lynch’s client’s ex-wife from appropriately responding to the accusations against her.

As the usage of AI grows in the legal profession, Timmons believes this incident may set a precedent for future cases. ‘We are likely to see more situations where attorneys rely on AI that generates false content,’ he said.

The judges sent the case back to the DeKalb County court, urging a reconsideration of the ex-wife’s appeal to set aside the divorce decree.