News
Georgia Lottery Player Hits $5 Million Jackpot in Cedartown
Cedartown, Georgia — A lucky player has won $5 million from a Max the Money scratcher purchased at The Country Store on Piedmont Highway. The winning ticket was claimed on June 20, and the winner opted for the cash option, receiving $2,579,679.
The Georgia Lottery announced the big win on June 25 as part of a series of recent lottery successes across the state. Since the lottery’s inception, it has returned nearly $29.5 billion to Georgia for educational programs, including the HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K initiatives.
More than 2.2 million students have benefited from the HOPE program, while over 2.2 million four-year-olds have attended the statewide Pre-K program, showcasing the significant impact of lottery revenues on education in Georgia.
This is not the only significant win reported recently. A player from Gainesville won $2 million in the June 20 Mega Millions drawing, redeeming a ticket purchased via the lottery’s mobile app. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers and included a 2x Megaplier, doubling the standard $1 million prize.
In addition, another resident in Decatur claimed a $1 million top prize from the Xtreme Cash scratch-off game purchased at a local convenience store. Other notable wins included several players claiming tens of thousands in recent drawings, with the total payout for scratch-off games exceeding $42.8 million last week, according to lottery officials.
The Georgia Lottery emphasizes that all proceeds benefit state education. For further information about the lottery, players can visit the official Georgia Lottery website.
