Georgia Lottery Players Celebrate Big Wins This August

Decatur, Georgia — Georgia Lottery players began August on a high note, with significant winnings announced recently. A lucky player took home a $1 million Powerball prize from the Saturday drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell Food Mart in Decatur, matching all five white-ball numbers. In the same drawing, two players, one from Savannah and another from Atlanta, each won $50,000 by matching four of the five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball.

The excitement continues as the next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, featuring an estimated jackpot of $426 million. This announcement has many players hoping for a chance to win big.

Fantasy 5 players also shared in the luck at the beginning of the month. On Friday, two tickets matched all five numbers, with each winner receiving $105,299. The winning tickets were purchased at Ebenezer Chevron in Rincon and through the Georgia Lottery mobile app by a resident of Guyton.

The following day, two additional Fantasy 5 jackpots were claimed, each worth $62,500. One of these tickets was bought via the mobile app by a resident of Macon, while the other was purchased at Big G Grocery Store in College Park.

In another game, a resident from Toccoa won $293,691 playing the Georgia Jackpot Bankroll Diggi Game on the mobile app.

Proceeds from all Georgia Lottery games support educational initiatives throughout the state, ensuring that the wins contribute to the community.