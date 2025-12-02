Georgia Lottery Surpasses $30 Billion for Education Fund

Atlanta, Georgia – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced on December 1, 2025, that the Georgia Lottery Corporation (GLC) has raised over $30 billion for education in Georgia since its start in 1993. This money has helped millions of Georgians access early learning through the Georgia Pre-K program and higher education via the HOPE Scholarship and Grant programs.

During the announcement, Governor Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, GLC CEO Gretchen Corbin, and other educational leaders, attended the Georgia-Georgia Tech football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They presented a ceremonial check to commemorate this achievement.

“On behalf of generations of Georgians, Marty and I are proud to congratulate the Georgia Lottery on this historic milestone,” said Governor Kemp. He emphasized the lottery’s role in providing quality education from Pre-K through college, helping countless students achieve their goals.

Gretchen Corbin, President and CEO of the Georgia Lottery, noted, “Reaching the $30 billion mark is a testament to the continued support from our players and community partners.” She expressed gratitude to Governor Kemp and other leaders for their dedication to maximizing revenues for education.

With a recent transfer of $414.8 million to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education account, the total raised now stands at $30.2 billion. The funds are exclusively used for educational programs, including HOPE scholarships and Pre-K initiatives.

Since the inception of the program, more than 2.25 million students have received a HOPE scholarship, while over 2.2 million four-year-olds have attended the state’s voluntary prekindergarten program. More than $1.8 billion has been funneled into public schools for various improvements.

The Georgia Lottery was established in 1992 to boost education funding, ensuring that education remains a priority for the state’s future.