News
Georgia Lottery Winner Takes Home Nearly $300,000 This Month
Toccoa, Georgia — A resident of Stephens County celebrated a significant win in the Georgia Lottery this month. The lucky player won $293,691 by participating in the Georgia Jackpot Bankroll Diggi Game, as reported by the Georgia Lottery.
The Diggi Games, which are available through the Georgia Lottery’s website and mobile app, continue to yield impressive results for players in the state. Proceeds from these games support education across Georgia, making participation beneficial beyond just the winnings.
In addition to the recent jackpot win, several other notable lottery prizes were awarded recently. A Decatur resident became a millionaire, winning $1 million in the Powerball drawing on August 2. Meanwhile, two lucky players from Savannah and Atlanta each took home $50,000 for matching four out of five white ball numbers in the same drawing.
The excitement didn’t stop there: two Fantasy 5 winners emerged on August 1, with players from Rincon and Guyton each receiving $105,299. The August 2 Fantasy 5 drawing also produced two winners, with residents from Macon and College Park each winning $62,500.
The Georgia Lottery continues to entertain participants while also contributing to important educational initiatives across the state. Stay tuned for more updates on lottery winners and upcoming games.
Recent Posts
- Former FC Porto Star Jorge Costa Dies at 53
- Sen. Capito Trades in General Dynamics, Aflac, and American Express Stocks
- Anthony Barr Announces Retirement After 10 NFL Seasons
- Joaquin Oliver’s Memory Revived Through AI on His 25th Birthday
- US Services Sector Growth Slows in July Amid Rising Prices
- Teddi Addresses Affair Rumors Amid Cancer Battle
- Kelly Ripa Takes Break as Guest Hosts Shine on Live
- DigitalOcean Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results
- Gartner Reports Strong Q2 Results, Meets Revenue Expectations
- Trump Confirms Bessent Out of Fed Chair Running, Names Four Candidates
- Coach Prime Returns to Fishing After Cancer Surgery
- Texas Democrats Flee to Block Redistricting Plan Ahead of Midterms
- Daniel Dae Kim Joins Sneaker Brand 1587 as Equity Partner
- News Group Newspapers Warns Against Automated Access to Their Content
- Taylor Kitsch Won’t Return for ‘Friday Night Lights’ Revival
- U.S. and Rwanda Reach Deal on Migrant Deportations
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Renewed Vows in Grand Style on Rocky Steps
- ABC Removes Barbara Walters’ Name From New Headquarters
- Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods, Dozens Trapped in Uttarakhand
- Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Cincinnati Open Ahead of U.S. Open