Georgia Lottery Winner Takes Home Nearly $300,000 This Month

Toccoa, Georgia — A resident of Stephens County celebrated a significant win in the Georgia Lottery this month. The lucky player won $293,691 by participating in the Georgia Jackpot Bankroll Diggi Game, as reported by the Georgia Lottery.

The Diggi Games, which are available through the Georgia Lottery’s website and mobile app, continue to yield impressive results for players in the state. Proceeds from these games support education across Georgia, making participation beneficial beyond just the winnings.

In addition to the recent jackpot win, several other notable lottery prizes were awarded recently. A Decatur resident became a millionaire, winning $1 million in the Powerball drawing on August 2. Meanwhile, two lucky players from Savannah and Atlanta each took home $50,000 for matching four out of five white ball numbers in the same drawing.

The excitement didn’t stop there: two Fantasy 5 winners emerged on August 1, with players from Rincon and Guyton each receiving $105,299. The August 2 Fantasy 5 drawing also produced two winners, with residents from Macon and College Park each winning $62,500.

The Georgia Lottery continues to entertain participants while also contributing to important educational initiatives across the state. Stay tuned for more updates on lottery winners and upcoming games.