Georgia and Ole Miss Set for Sugar Bowl Showdown

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The University of Georgia will face Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Thursday, January 1, 2026, in the Caesars Superdome. This highly anticipated matchup between Southeastern Conference rivals kicks off at 7 p.m. Central Time and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

No. 6 Ole Miss advanced to this stage by defeating No. 11 Tulane, 41-10, in the first round of the playoff held in Oxford, Mississippi. In contrast, No. 3 Georgia earned a first-round bye after a stellar season, capped by a 28-7 victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship on December 6.

Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart expressed confidence in his team, stating, “We’ve been preparing for this all season, and we look forward to competing against a tough opponent like Ole Miss.” Ole Miss is also looking to redeem itself after losing a close encounter to Georgia, 43-35, earlier this season.

Both teams enter the game with impressive statistics. Ole Miss has a total offense averaging 498.1 yards per game and scored a total of 447 points this season. Georgia counters with a solid defense that has only allowed an average of 15.9 points per game and controlled possession for nearly 34 minutes per game.

Ole Miss’s star running back Kewan Lacy is expected to play despite a shoulder injury sustained during the Tulane game. Lacy, who has scored 21 rushing touchdowns this season, will be a key player for the Rebels as they strive for their first College Football Playoff victory in program history.

“We are excited to be in this position and to have the chance to make history for our program,” said Ole Miss’s interim coach Pete Golding. “We know we have a tough opponent ahead of us but are determined to give our fans something to cheer about.”

The Allstate Sugar Bowl festivities will also feature a parade beginning at 2 p.m. in the French Quarter, which includes both the Redcoat Band from Georgia and The Pride of the South from Ole Miss. In addition, after the game, a fireworks display over the Mississippi River is scheduled, incorporating the team colors of both schools at midnight.

The winner of this game will advance to the CFP Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, adding to the stakes of this thrilling postseason matchup. As the clock counts down to kickoff, both teams are ready to battle for a chance at the national title.