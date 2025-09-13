Sports
Georgia State Panthers Face Murray State Racers in Key Matchup
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia State Panthers (0-2) are set to take on the Murray State Racers (0-2) this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in a critical college football matchup. Both teams are struggling this season, searching for their first win.
Georgia State has had a tough start, averaging 11.5 points per game, which ranks among the lowest in the nation. On defense, they are allowing 50.5 points per game, making it a difficult season for the Panthers.
Murray State also seems to have offensive issues but has been slightly better, ranking 61st with 320.0 total yards per game. However, their defense has been challenged, allowing 526.0 total yards per game, which places them 25th-worst nationally.
Both teams will be looking to gain momentum and improve their records as they enter this weekend’s contest. Fans can stream the game live on ESPN+.
As they face each other, Georgia State will need to find ways to score effectively, while Murray State must tighten its defense if they hope to claim their first victory.
