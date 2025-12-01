Georgia Power’s Expansion Plan Could Raise Customer Bills by $20

ATLANTA, Georgia — Staff members for the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) say a proposed plan by Georgia Power could significantly raise energy bills for customers over the coming years. This warning comes as the utility seeks approval to invest billions in expanding energy production, primarily aimed at serving data centers.

Georgia Power argues that the expansion is essential to keep pace with rising energy demands, especially from data centers that are looking to establish operations in the state. However, experts from the PSC claim the company may be overestimating actual demand. They expressed concerns that the financial burden of the plan would fall on everyday customers.

“If the data centers don’t come, the company still gets to take the money from their ratepayers,” said Liz Coyle, Executive Director of Georgia Watch, in an interview with Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

The PSC’s testimony indicates that the expansion could result in an average increase of about $20 per month on customer utility bills. The plan would aim to add nearly 10,000 megawatts of energy capacity, roughly equivalent to nine Plant Vogtle nuclear reactors.

Supporters of the plan, including Georgia Power, maintain that large load customers will finance their portion of the increase and that their presence could help lower energy prices overall. Without this infrastructure, Georgia Power claims it would struggle to plan for future large customers and keep pace with growth.

The PSC staff has recommended allowing the company to proceed with only a portion of the proposed expansion, to mitigate financial risks, with the final decision set to be made on December 19.

Public sentiment is divided. Customers like Giselle Graciano, who recently moved to Atlanta from Kansas, are already feeling the pinch of higher bills, which she estimates range between $90 and $110 monthly compared to her previous home. “That’s a lot of money,” she stated.

Consumer advocates, like Kimberly Scott from Georgia WAND, fear that this proposed increase, coupled with past price hikes, will further strain budgets in a challenging economic climate.

In response to criticisms, Georgia Power spokesperson Matthew Kent emphasized the company’s commitment to affordability and reliable service, calling the staff’s projections speculative. “We continue to work with the Georgia PSC to ensure that we have the reliable energy Georgia needs while maintaining affordability for all customers,” he said.

The PSC is scheduled for public hearings on December 10 and 12 regarding Georgia Power’s proposal, ahead of their crucial vote later in the month.