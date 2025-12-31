Education
Georgia Power, Hawks Launch HBCU Pathways Program for Students
ATLANTA, Georgia — For the fourth consecutive year, Georgia Power has partnered with the Atlanta Hawks to support students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through the HBCU Pathways program.
Since its launch in 2023, the initiative has provided valuable experiences to 21 students, many of whom have gone on to secure full-time positions in sports, entertainment, and corporate sectors after completing their internships.
“At Georgia Power, caring for our communities is at the heart of everything we do. The collaboration between Georgia Power, the Atlanta Hawks, and our HBCU partners allows us to extend that commitment by creating opportunities for HBCU students to gain real-world experience and build lasting careers,” said Jonathan King, director of workforce development at Georgia Power.
The HBCU Pathways Program is a 10-week paid internship with the Atlanta Hawks, aimed at preparing the next generation of leaders in sports, entertainment, and business. This year, there are eight internship spots available across various departments including Brand Communications, Digital Marketing, and Event Operations. The application window will close on Jan. 16, 2026.
“As a proud HBCU graduate, I am honored for our organization to partner with Georgia Power to provide HBCU students with real-world experience, mentorship, and a foundation for long-term success,” said Camye Mackey, the Hawks’ Executive Vice President.
Georgia Power has a long history of supporting HBCUs. Since 1986, the Georgia Power Foundation has donated over $5.5 million to initiatives benefiting HBCUs in Georgia. This commitment is part of Southern Company’s broader $50 million investment in HBCUs nationwide.
