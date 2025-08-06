News
Georgia Receives Historic Loan for GA 400 Express Lanes
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it is providing Georgia with a multi-million-dollar loan to add express lanes on Georgia 400 and enhance MARTA operations in the area.
The loan—up to $3.8 billion—will be awarded to a partnership between the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the State Road and Tollway Authority, and State Route 400 Peach Partners. New lanes will be added in both directions along a 16-mile stretch of Georgia 400.
The goal of the project is to improve traffic flow between the MARTA North Springs Station at Exit 5C in Fulton County and Exit 12 in Forsyth County. Peach Partners will also contribute $75 million toward future bus rapid transit (BRT) improvements. MARTA will operate the future BRT system, which is expected to share the express lanes for approximately 12 miles.
Anyone with a Peach Pass will be able to use the lanes, which will operate similarly to existing express lanes on Interstates 75, 85, and 285. The project includes a $3.8 billion concession fee from Peach Partners to GDOT, which can be used to help fund other roadway projects as part of the public-private partnership agreement to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the express lanes.
The project is expected to be mostly complete by 2031. GDOT has posted renderings of the lanes on its YouTube channel for public viewing.
This project is expected to save Atlanta commuters a total of 19,000 minutes per day—about 15 minutes per traveler, according to the DOT. Notably, this is reportedly the largest loan ever awarded to a single borrower by the Department of Transportation.
Recent Posts
- Georgia Receives Historic Loan for GA 400 Express Lanes
- Carolina Panthers Rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. Shines in Early Training Camp
- Bayer Leverkusen’s Schick Extends Contract Until 2030 Amid Team Changes
- Kansas City Faces Air Quality Advisory Due to Wildfire Smoke
- HIM Trailer Reveals Chilling Journey into Fame and Sacrifice
- Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Injured Breaking Up Camp Fight
- Cesar Parra Suspended for 15 Years for Horse Welfare Violations
- Roman Anthony Set to Return for Red Sox Against Royals
- UEFA Champions League Qualifiers Begin for 2025/26 Season
- Two Chinese Nationals Dead, One Missing in Bali Boat Disaster
- Kentucky Women’s Basketball Reveals 2025-26 SEC Schedule
- Verizon Set to Raise Fees Amid Three-Year Price Lock Announcement
- Micah Parsons Requests Trade, Aaron Donald Teases Comeback for Rams
- ESPN to Stream WWE Events Starting in 2026 Under New Deal
- Pfizer Reports Strong Earnings Amid Cost Cuts and Drug Pricing Challenges
- Gifford Fire Rages in Los Padres National Forest, Evacuations Ordered
- Changes in Weather Forecast Bring Rain and Cooler Temperatures
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: A Ranking of Their Iconic Albums
- Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on India Over Russian Oil Purchases
- Tyreek Hill Absent from Dolphins Practice Due to Injury Concerns