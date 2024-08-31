Georgia Running Back Trevor Etienne Suspended for Season Opener

ATLANTA — Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne will not participate in the season opener against No. 14 Clemson due to a suspension related to his arrest earlier this year.

Etienne, who transferred to Georgia from Florida in January, was anticipated to be the starting tailback for the highly awaited matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, the suspension stems from charges of DUI and reckless driving he faced in March.

In the legal proceedings, the DUI charge was ultimately dismissed. Following a plea agreement, Etienne entered a no contest plea to reckless driving while also pleading guilty to lesser charges, including underage possession of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.

As a result of the legal outcome, Etienne received 12 months of probation, a fine of $852, and was mandated to complete a substance abuse evaluation along with 40 hours of community service and an alcohol risk reduction program.

According to Georgia’s athletic department policy, a player confronting DUI-related issues is subject to a minimum suspension of 10% of the regular season, which equates to at least one game.

Head coach Kirby Smart had refrained from directly addressing Etienne’s suspension during earlier comments, leading to speculation regarding the likelihood of his absence from the game.

In the wake of Etienne’s suspension, the Bulldogs are expected to rely on sophomore tailback Branson Robinson, who missed the previous season due to a ruptured patella tendon. Robinson has returned to practice without limitations.

Additionally, Cash Jones, who had an impressive average of 7.3 yards per carry last season, will also provide support in the running game against Clemson.