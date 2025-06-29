Georgia’s Small Population Produces Two UFC Champions in Record Time

TBILISI, Georgia — Despite having a population of just over 3.7 million, Georgia has produced two UFC Champions: Ilia Topuria and Merab Dvalishvili. Both fighters have rapidly climbed the ranks, showcasing their skills on the global stage.

Dvalishvili joined the UFC in 2017 but faced challenges early on, with two losses that put his career at risk. Since his defeat in April 2018, he has not lost, winning five straight fights. In September 2021, he faced Marlon Moraes and won by TKO. His most significant victory came against Jose Aldo in August 2022, where Dvalishvili dominated and retired the legend.

His victory over Petr Yan in March 2023 solidified his reputation, even earning him a shot at the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Rather than fight his friend Aljamain Sterling for the title, he opted for a match against Henry Cejudo in February 2024, which he won decisively.

Meanwhile, Topuria, starting his UFC career with an 8-0 record, has not gone unnoticed. He began with a decisive win against Youssef Zalal and showcased his power with several first-round KO victories, including a major win over Jai Herbert. Moving to the featherweight division, he defeated Bryce Mitchell by submission in December 2022, turning heads in the process.

In February 2024, Topuria shocked fans by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski, becoming the new UFC Featherweight Champion. This victory was followed by a title defense against Max Holloway, where he made history by becoming the first fighter to KO Holloway.

Dvalishvili and Topuria both find themselves on the verge of even greater achievements. As Topuria prepares to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 317, the spotlight remains on Georgia, a small country with big talent in mixed martial arts.

As of now, both champions aim to elevate their status further and continue to inspire their country through their success.