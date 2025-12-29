Georgia Southern, Appalachian State Clash in Birmingham Bowl Rematch

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Georgia Southern and Appalachian State will meet today at 2 p.m. ET in the JLab Birmingham Bowl, marking a rare in-conference matchup as both teams aim to end the season on a high note.

This is the second time the two Sun Belt Conference rivals have faced each other this season. In their previous game on November 6, Georgia Southern led comfortably at halftime but held off a comeback from App State to win 25-23.

The Eagles, entering the game as 9.5-point favorites, boast a record of 6-6 this season, relying on impactful players like quarterback JC French IV and running back OJ Arnold. French threw for 352 yards during the last matchup against the Mountaineers, while Arnold has been a key offensive asset with 885 rushing yards this season.

Appalachian State comes in with a 5-7 record and faces challenges, including several players opting out of the bowl, affecting their depth and rhythm. First-year coach Dowell Loggains explained that some players had already made plans for the offseason, but after consulting with interested seniors, the team decided to accept the bowl invitation.

“Bowl games are important,” said coach Clay Helton of Georgia Southern. “This game is an opportunity for our seniors to leave a legacy.”

The game is expected to draw attention not only for the sporting event but also due to the intense rivalry, historically shared between both programs, known as “Deeper Than Hate.”

Both teams are keen to make the most of this postseason meeting. While App State has struggled recently, the Mountaineers still aim to leverage the camaraderie of their players who are eager to compete despite the setbacks.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET, and the game will be aired on ESPN, allowing college football fans nationwide to tune in to witness this rivalry unfold in Birmingham.