Sports
Georgia Southern Eagles Kick Off Birmingham Bowl Week with Community Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Georgia Southern Eagles kicked off bowl week in Birmingham, Alabama, with a busy first day at the JLab Birmingham Bowl on December 27, 2025.
The day began with the Eagles’ first official bowl practice, lasting approximately two hours at Sanford Stadium as they prepared for their upcoming matchup. This practice set the tone for the team’s commitment ahead of the bowl game.
After practice, players split into groups for a community service visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Some players visited the Birmingham VA Medical Center while another group spent time at Children's of Alabama Hospital, interacting with patients, families, and staff. The team’s engagement in these community activities highlighted their dedication beyond the field.
Later that evening, the Eagles gathered for a team dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Stone Age Korean BBQ. This gathering provided a relaxing atmosphere for players and staff to bond after a full day of activities.
The day concluded with a fun outing at Dave & Buster’s, wrapping up the first day of bowl week activities on a high note. The Eagles are gearing up for their game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on December 29, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET.
Georgia Southern finished the regular season at 6-6, hoping to build on their previous 25-23 victory against Appalachian State in November. Coach and players are focused and ready to face their rivals in this bowl matchup.
Recent Posts
- USC Faces TCU in Historic Alamo Bowl Showdown
- U.S. Pursues Sanctioned Tanker Amid Military Build-Up in Caribbean
- Michelle Randolph and Demi Moore Discuss Acting Dynamics in ‘Landman’
- FC Porto Hosts Struggling AVS SAD in Liga Portugal Clash
- Mariska Hargitay Reflects on Past Injuries and Their Impact
- Illinois Defeats Southern University 88-60 in Non-Conference Finale
- Nebraska Hosts USC in Key Big Ten Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career
- Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match
- Wrexham Battles Preston in EFL Championship Showdown
- Georgia Southern, Appalachian State Clash in Birmingham Bowl Rematch