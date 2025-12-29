Georgia Southern Eagles Kick Off Birmingham Bowl Week with Community Service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Georgia Southern Eagles kicked off bowl week in Birmingham, Alabama, with a busy first day at the JLab Birmingham Bowl on December 27, 2025.

The day began with the Eagles’ first official bowl practice, lasting approximately two hours at Sanford Stadium as they prepared for their upcoming matchup. This practice set the tone for the team’s commitment ahead of the bowl game.

After practice, players split into groups for a community service visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Some players visited the Birmingham VA Medical Center while another group spent time at Children's of Alabama Hospital, interacting with patients, families, and staff. The team’s engagement in these community activities highlighted their dedication beyond the field.

Later that evening, the Eagles gathered for a team dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Stone Age Korean BBQ. This gathering provided a relaxing atmosphere for players and staff to bond after a full day of activities.

The day concluded with a fun outing at Dave & Buster’s, wrapping up the first day of bowl week activities on a high note. The Eagles are gearing up for their game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on December 29, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET.

Georgia Southern finished the regular season at 6-6, hoping to build on their previous 25-23 victory against Appalachian State in November. Coach and players are focused and ready to face their rivals in this bowl matchup.