Georgia Tech Hosts Gardner-Webb in Home Opener Saturday

Atlanta, GA – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0, 0-0 ACC) will host the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-0, 0-0 OVC-Big South) in their home opener at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field on Saturday, September 6, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ACCNX.

Following a hard-fought 27-20 victory against Colorado in their season opener, the Yellow Jackets look to maintain their momentum at home. Georgia Tech had a strong performance on the ground, rushing for 320 yards, with quarterback Haynes King leading the way with a career-high 156 yards and three touchdowns.

The Yellow Jackets have established a reputation for powerful rushing games, boasting four performances of over 300 rushing yards against NCAA Division I FBS opponents since the start of the 2023 season – a national best. Coach Brent Key‘s team is eager to build on their early success, with King stating, “I love playing for Key,” in reference to the culture and leadership the coach is fostering.

Gardner-Webb arrives in Atlanta with confidence after an impressive 52-45 comeback win against Western Carolina last Saturday. The Runnin’ Bulldogs showcased their resilience by rallying back from a 35-7 deficit.

Saturday’s meeting marks just the second all-time matchup between the two teams, with Georgia Tech narrowly winning their previous encounter, 10-7, in 2008.

Fans are encouraged to bring the energy to Bobby Dodd Stadium, with the Yellow Jackets hoping for a strong turnout. “We need you out there this Saturday!” declared a recent post from Georgia Tech Football.

For ticket information and details on special events at the stadium, Georgia Tech supporters can visit the official athletics website. The Yellow Jackets are also launching a $500 million fundraising initiative called ‘Full Steam Ahead’ to support athletics renovation projects across campus.

Saturday’s matchup is crucial as Georgia Tech has a notable game against rival Clemson on the horizon. With a recent rise in national rankings and a playoff chance increase from 6.5% to 34.5%, every game counts for the Yellow Jackets this season.