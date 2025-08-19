Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. – A 17-year-old girl from Carroll County is set to appear in court on Tuesday morning for a bond hearing related to the murders of her mother and stepfather.

Sarah Grace Patrick has been held in custody since her arrest in July. She is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the deaths of her parents, James Brock, 45, and Kristen Brock, 41. The couple was found shot to death in their home on February 20.

Authorities describe how Patrick made the emergency call after her younger sister discovered the couple’s bodies. When police arrived at their home on Carrollton Tyus Road, they noted no signs of forced entry, but one door was ajar.

After months of investigation, Patrick turned herself in on July 8 following the issuance of a warrant. Officials have stated that her digital footprint helped lead to her arrest, though specific details were not disclosed.

In messages shared with media, Patrick reportedly expressed a desire for attention surrounding the case. Screenshots revealed a conversation where she mentioned that a news story on her parents’ murder might attract significant interest.

Following her arrest, Patrick’s grandfather, Dennis Nolan, expressed doubts about the prosecution’s case. “It’s all speculative stuff… Nothing puts the gun in her hand. They don’t have the gun,” he told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Nolan has spoken about Patrick’s emotional state during their conversations, claiming she was distraught and repeatedly questioned why this was happening to her. He continues to support her, asserting that everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Patrick’s bond hearing is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, as investigators continue to pursue the case. More arrests might follow as the investigation remains active.