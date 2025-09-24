Sports
Geraldo Perdomo’s Surprise Success Leads D-backs’ Push for Playoffs
PHOENIX, Arizona — Geraldo Perdomo, the shortstop for the Arizona Diamondbacks, is having a breakout season that few could have predicted. As of September 18, his performance not only puts him among the best players on the team but also positions him as one of the most valuable players in baseball.
Perdomo is enjoying an elite year at the plate, boasting a staggering .391 on-base percentage along with 92 walks—more than his 76 strikeouts. This comes after he hit 19 home runs, surpassing his total from the first 401 games of his career.
As Arizona makes a late push for the playoffs, Perdomo is closing in on 100 RBIs, showcasing his discipline and patience at the plate. His defense as a premium infielder adds even more value. Team manager Torey Lovullo commended Perdomo’s contributions and mentioned the shortstop should be considered for MVP votes.
“He leads the National League in WAR in some publications. That absolutely should give him some MVP consideration for sure,” Lovullo said. “I know it’s weighted differently because I get to watch him work every day, but I know the league is taking notice of him.”
Although Perdomo may not surpass Shohei Ohtani in the MVP race, his 6.8 Baseball-Reference WAR has certainly raised eyebrows across the league. Lovullo stated that more teams and players are asking about Perdomo’s impressive play.
As Perdomo continues to shine on the field, he has also established himself as a vital leader within the team. The D-backs seem to function more effectively with him delivering stellar results, making his development a key factor in their playoff aspirations.
