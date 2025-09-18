Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release

LOS ANGELES, California — Gerard Way, the lead vocalist of My Chemical Romance, hinted at a new musical project this weekend. On social media, Way shared a teaser for a new band called The Mock-Ups, suggesting that a new song is on the horizon.

The post, made in collaboration with Gauzy Records, showcases a 20-second clip featuring song lyrics for a track titled “I Wanna Know Your Name.” The teaser included details about the members of The Mock-Ups, with Way contributing vocals and bass alongside Michael Schulz on guitar. Other members include Aimee Allen on backup vocals, Kevin Bivona on keyboard, and Jesse Bivona on drums.

This project marks another collaboration between Way and The Interrupters, a ska-punk band known for their dynamic sound. The Interrupters previously worked with Way on a ska cover of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” which featured in the second season of The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix series he co-created.

Way’s new project could blend the signature sound of The Interrupters with elements reminiscent of his solo work, particularly from his debut album, Hesitant Alien, released in 2014. The teaser suggests a promising collaboration with hints of both ska and punk influences.

The late Doug McKean, a Grammy-winning engineer and producer known for his work with My Chemical Romance, was credited with engineering this project, indicating that plans had been in the works prior to his passing in 2022.

Gerard Way recently completed the North American leg of My Chemical Romance’s “Long Live” The Black Parade Tour, celebrating the band’s iconic 4X-Platinum album. The tour will continue into 2026, with anticipated dates in the UK.

While The Mock-Ups currently lack a social media presence, fans are encouraged to follow Gauzy Records for updates on the project’s initial release. More information is expected shortly as excitement builds around Way’s new venture.