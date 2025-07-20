Sports
Germán Cano Absent for Flu vs. Fla Match on Sunday
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Germán Cano, the top scorer for Fluminense with 15 goals this season, will not play in the classic match against Flamengo on Sunday, July 20, at 19:30 local time at Maracanã Stadium. Coach Renato Gaúcho has not provided a reason for Cano’s absence.
Cano, 37, has been a crucial player for Fluminense this season, scoring 15 goals in 30 matches across various competitions, including the Brasileirão. Despite his contributions, he has only netted once in seven matches in the league.
Sources indicate that Cano may have been rested by Gaúcho, but the club has yet to confirm this information. Alternatives in the attacking lineup include Everaldo and John Kennedy, who returns after a loan stint with Pachuca in Mexico. Kennedy may play a key role in replacing Cano.
Additionally, Paulo Henrique Ganso will also miss the game, as he is undergoing rehabilitation for a muscle injury sustained earlier this month. This is his second consecutive game on the sidelines.
The match is significant for both teams, who are looking to recover from recent defeats. Fluminense aims to regain momentum while Flamengo is also striving for a win after a mid-week setback.
The absence of Cano marks a pivotal moment in the match, as he has consistently been a decisive player against Flamengo, scoring eight times against them.
