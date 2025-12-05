Business
German Drugstore Leaders Defend Against AfD Backlash on TV
HAMBURG, Germany — The leaders of Germany’s two largest drugstore chains, Rossmann and dm, faced intense backlash during a recent appearance on the talk show hosted by Markus Lanz. Raoul Roßmann and Christoph Werner defended themselves against criticism from supporters and opponents of the AfD following a controversial invitation to AfD politicians at a parliamentary event.
The invitation, extended to Marie-Christine Ostermann, president of the Family Entrepreneurs Association, prompted aggressive campaigns from the AfD targeting Rossmann and a similar backlash from the NGO Campact against dm. Roßmann explained his decision to leave the association: “We are only members of associations where we can engage and influence the decision-making process.”
Roßmann expressed further concerns about collaborating with the AfD, stating, “I see the danger that we may become a sparring partner for the AfD.” He articulated that the AfD could potentially adjust its economic policies to be appealing to voters. “I do not believe that most people vote for the AfD because of their outstanding economic program,” Roßmann added.
Similarly, Werner commented on the parliamentary event invitation, stating that he had already resigned from the association by June. “If one wants to have a parliamentary evening, then members of the Bundestag should be invited, it is legitimate,” he said. He stressed the importance of debates within democracy and emphasized the need for open discussions.
Werner warned about the dangers of restricting discourse with certain political parties, saying, “If we start to say that we will not discuss with certain parties, we will ultimately empower those we are trying to exclude.” The backlash against them included threats of a boycott and a flood of sharp emails, which both CEOs detailed in their discussion.
Werner noted, “We were bombarded with aggressive emails, all following the same structure: they made assumptions, issued threats, and demanded that I publicly confirm our exit from the association.” He rejected the pressure from Campact, calling it an unacceptable tactic of shaming. “What gives any organization the right to pressure me into a public confession?”
Roßmann expressed his discontent as well, pointing out that both companies were unfairly used in opposing campaigns regarding the AfD, which he found to be deeply troubling.
