German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win

Zürich, Switzerland – The German women’s national football team has advanced to the semi-finals of the European Championship after a dramatic 6-5 victory over France on July 19. The match, marked by intense competition, showcased the skill and determination of the players.

Included in the DFB squad are Selina Cerci and Laura Freigang, both born in Kiel. This tournament is a significant milestone for Cerci, who is participating in her first major international event after missing the previous European Championship due to an ACL injury. The 25-year-old had an impressive season in the Bundesliga, where she became the league’s top scorer.

Cerci began her football journey at SV Friedrichsort before joining Holstein Kiel‘s youth team at 14. She now plays for TSG Hoffenheim. Freigang, 27, is competing in her second European Championship and has a storied connection with Kiel, having returned there during her youth. She started playing at Holstein Kiel before transitioning to Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the initial rounds of the tournament, Germany defeated Poland (2-0), Denmark (2-1), and Sweden (1-4). The semi-final match against Spain is set for July 23 at 9 PM local time in Letzigrund Stadium, Zürich. The game will be broadcast live.

Fans in Kiel are eager for the semi-final, with local venues hosting public viewings. The STUDIO Filmtheater, which has shown all group stage games, will air the semi-final on a big screen in its bar area. Additionally, the Finnegan Irish Pub will show all matches with sound, catering to the local football community.

This tournament has brought excitement to many, particularly in Schleswig-Holstein, as fans rally behind their homegrown players. As the players prepare for the next challenge, all eyes will be on them to see if they can secure their spot in the final.