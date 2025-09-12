Germany Advances to EuroBasket Final with Win Over Finland

RIGA, Latvia — Germany secured a spot in the EuroBasket final with a 98-86 victory over Finland on Friday. Dennis Schröder led the team with 26 points and 12 assists, showcasing his skills as a pivotal player.

Schröder, the Sacramento Kings point guard, made four 3-pointers and was perfect from the free-throw line, going 10-for-10. His performance was instrumental in helping Germany advance to its first European final since 2005.

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic contributed 22 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers that enabled Germany to establish its largest lead at 49-30 in the second quarter. Wagner’s ability to shoot from distance played a crucial role in the team’s offensive strategy.

Finland’s Olivier Nkamhoua led his team with 22 points, while Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen added 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Despite their efforts, Finland could not catch up after Germany built a solid lead.

As the game progressed, Finland narrowed the deficit to six points late in the third quarter, but Germany maintained control, ultimately sealing the win. The German faithful can now look forward to the final on Sunday, where the team will face either Greece or Turkey.

Earlier in the tournament, Germany eliminated Slovenia in a thrilling quarterfinal, where Luka Dončić scored 39 points but could not lead his team to victory. With this latest win, Germany is now one step away from claiming its second European Championship title.

Germany aims to solidify its dominance in European basketball with a victory in the final, showcasing a deep squad that has excelled throughout the tournament.