Germany Considers Utilizing UK-Funded Facilities in Rwanda for Asylum Processing

1 day ago

Germany Rwanda Asylum Processing Facilities

Germany is exploring the possibility of using accommodations in Rwanda, originally intended for a now-abandoned UK deportation scheme, to process some asylum seekers. Joachim Stamp, the migration agreements commissioner from the Free Democratic Party, suggested that these facilities could be repurposed to address Germany’s immigration challenges.

However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed skepticism towards this suggestion, emphasizing that there is no current plan for the German government to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. The German ambassador to the UK, Miguel Berger, clarified that any discussions revolve around processing asylum applications in accordance with international humanitarian law and under the auspices of the United Nations.

The UK’s original deportation plan aimed to deter migrants from crossing the English Channel but was scrapped by the newly elected Labour government, which described the initiative as a costly gimmick. German officials, now under pressure to address illegal migration, are considering alternative methods such as utilizing Rwanda for processing rather than deportation.

Mr. Stamp indicated that Rwanda remains open to collaborating with Germany on this matter, citing a lack of other suitable third countries. He mentioned focusing efforts on asylum seekers crossing the EU’s eastern borders, potentially affecting around 10,000 individuals annually.

In response to Mr. Stamp’s remarks, a spokesperson from Downing Street declined to comment on the discussions between Germany and Rwanda, reiterating the UK’s established position regarding its previous plan.

Former UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick criticized the Labour government’s decision to abandon the Rwanda initiative, claiming it undermines the UK’s efforts to combat smuggling gangs. He encouraged the administration to reconsider its approach to asylum policies, suggesting that stricter measures should be prioritized.

