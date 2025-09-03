Germany Dominates Finland to Finish EuroBasket Group Stage Unbeaten

TAMPERE, Finland – Germany concluded the EuroBasket Group B stage with a commanding victory over the hosts, Finland, winning 120-57 in front of a sold-out crowd of 12,900 at the Tampere Deck Arena on Sept. 1, 2025.

This win marked Germany’s fifth consecutive triumph in the tournament, finishing the group stage unbeaten. They came close to becoming the first team to score over 100 points in five straight games at a single EuroBasket edition.

Germany set the tone early, leading from the opening tip-off despite Finland’s intense pressure. They excelled particularly in the second quarter, outscoring Finland 29-17 and taking a 50-36 lead into halftime.

Franz Wagner notably stood out, contributing 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in just 20 minutes. Dennis Schroder also played a vital role, adding 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists to the team’s success.

Finland, despite trailing, fought hard but could only come as close as 13 points in the second half. Olivier Nkamhoua led the Finnish side with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Germany shot an impressive 57 percent from the field at halftime, which posed a significant challenge for Finland, especially given Germany’s dominance when leading by more than 10 points at the half.

Before the game, fans in the arena displayed red cards inscribed with “Stop Racism” to promote solidarity after the national anthems were played. “We feel like we’re getting better,” said Alan Ibrahimagic, Germany’s assistant coach. “Our defense was exceptional today, and that will be crucial in the next phase.”

Johannes Thiemann added, “We’re just trying to win and do everything we can. It’s a team effort.”

Finland coach Lassi Tuovi acknowledged Germany’s superiority, saying, “Their physicality disturbed our offense and attacked our defense.” Finnish player Sasu Salin praised the support of local fans, stating, “Even though we lost, they were there cheering all the time.”

With this performance, Germany not only secured the top spot in Group B but also advanced to the knockout stage in Riga along with Finland, which finished third in the group.