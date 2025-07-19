Germany Faces Early Deficit in EM Quarterfinal Against France

Frankfurt, Germany – In a dramatic start to the Euro 2025 quarterfinal, Germany’s women’s national team fell behind early against France due to a controversial penalty in the 11th minute.

The incident occurred when German defender Kathrin Hendrich received a red card for pulling down French player Mbock by her hair. The match was initially allowed to continue, but referee Tess Olofsson received a signal from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Jarred Gillett, prompting a review of the play.

After viewing the incident at the monitor, Olofsson determined that Hendrich’s actions constituted a clear act of violence, resulting in the ejection of the player. This decision handed France a penalty kick.

Grace Geyoro converted the penalty successfully, putting France ahead 1-0 in the 15th minute. However, Germany managed to respond just eleven minutes later when Sjoeke Nüsken scored an equalizer, bringing the score to 1-1.

The match continues to be a tense battle, with both teams vying for a spot in the semifinals.