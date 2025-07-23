Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal

ZURICH, Switzerland — The German women’s national team, eight-time European champions, will face reigning world champions Spain in a highly anticipated semifinal of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025. The match is set for Wednesday, July 23, at 8 p.m. UK time, and 9 p.m. in Spain at the Stadion Letzigrund.

This match promises an epic showdown between two powerhouses in women’s football. Germany seeks to avenge a loss to England three years ago, while Spain is making its second semifinal appearance in Euro history, looking to capitalize on their strong performance in the tournament.

Spain has been an offensive juggernaut, scoring 16 goals in the competition with an average of four goals per game. They have only failed to score three or more goals in one match, which was a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Switzerland, where they also missed two penalties. Spain dominates possession, averaging 73.5% and generating numerous scoring opportunities.

Germany has faced challenges, playing defensively in previous matches, including spending significant time with a player down. Coach Christian Wück might adopt a conservative strategy against Spain, who will aim to exploit corner kicks and maintain offensive pressure.

After a rocky start in the group stage, Germany faced France in the quarterfinals, characterized as one of the most honorable performances. Despite red cards, they managed to equalize and won in a penalty shootout, reaching their 11th semifinal in Euros.

For Spain, the semifinal marks their first since 1997 and a moment to showcase their capability against dominant teams. Moreover, Spain’s strong showing thus far has bolstered expectations as they seek to clinch their spot in the final.

The match will be broadcast live on various channels across Europe, providing fans an opportunity to witness this historic clash.

Stadium attendance is expected to be high, with both teams boasting passionate support. As excitement builds, the showdown at Stadion Letzigrund draws nearer, promising a memorable chapter in women’s football.