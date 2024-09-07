Germany Prepares for UEFA Nations League Match Against Hungary

In a highly anticipated UEFA Nations League match, Germany is set to face Hungary at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 PM local time on September 7, 2024.

Under the direction of coach Julian Nagelsmann, Germany will implement a 4-2-3-1 formation against Hungary. Newly appointed goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen will make his debut as the national team’s number one. The lineup includes familiar faces such as captain Joshua Kimmich and forwards Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, and Florian Wirtz.

The match marks a significant moment for the German national team as it embarks on a new era following the retirement of several prominent players, including Manuel Neuer, Ilkay Gundogan, Thomas Müller, and Toni Kroos. This transition presents an opportunity for younger players to step into the spotlight.

Germany and Hungary share a long history of competitive matches, having met 38 times previously. Historically, Germany holds a slight edge with 14 victories to Hungary’s 12, alongside 12 draws. The upcoming match holds particular significance as Germany looks to build momentum following a disappointing exit from the UEFA EURO, where they were eliminated by Spain in the quarterfinals.

Fans eager to follow the match can stream it through platforms such as fuboTV, ViX, and Tubi, while various international broadcasters will provide coverage in several regions.