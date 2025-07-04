Germany’s Women Ready for Euro 2025 Amid Coaching Changes

Zurich, Switzerland – The German women’s national football team, under new coach Christian Wück, enters the Euro 2025 tournament with high hopes following a rocky start. Wück has faced internal criticism for his communication style, notably after dropping experienced defender Felicitas Rauch and Frankfurt striker Kathrin-Julia Schüller.

Despite these challenges, the atmosphere within the team remains positive. “We’re so excited to be here,” midfielder Linda Dallmann stated upon their arrival in Switzerland this week. The squad is particularly enjoying their location, conveniently situated close to downtown Zurich, a shift from previous tournaments where teams were often isolated.

Defender Rebecca Knaak echoed Dallmann’s sentiment, emphasizing the importance of team bonding outside of football during the tournament. “It’s always good to be able to get out into the city,” she said. This change in routine aims to strike a balance between training and relaxation for the players.

One of the standout features of their campaign will be the captains’ armband, which will feature a design supporting LGBTQ+ rights. Gwinn expressed enthusiasm about wearing the rainbow armband during matches, highlighting the team’s commitment to inclusivity. Past controversies over such symbols have marked their journey, notably during the last women’s World Cup.

The German squad faces a daunting challenge, with key players like Lena Oberdorf absent due to injury, creating a gap in experience. Wück’s plan hinges on integrating younger talent, such as Chelsea’s Sjoeke Nüsken and ensuring that players like Klara Bühl and Dallmann can transition from squad members to crucial contributors.

Germany‘s opening match is against Poland on July 4, followed by games against Denmark and Sweden. The team shows promise with Schüller arriving with confidence from her recent performances, including a hat trick in the German Cup final.

As the team gears up for the tournament, hopes are high that they can once again reclaim their position as a dominant force in women’s football.