Germie Bernard Sparks Alabama’s Offense in 73-0 Victory Over ULM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Germie Bernard shined in Alabama‘s 73-0 triumph over Louisiana Monroe on Saturday night. The senior wide receiver played a vital role in the Crimson Tide’s commanding victory after facing a disappointing loss the previous week.

Bernard showcased his abilities both on the ground and through the air. Early in the first quarter, facing a 4th-and-1 at the two-yard line, Bernard took a handoff and dashed into the end zone, scoring the opening touchdown and giving Alabama a 7-0 lead.

“It felt good to get into the end zone early. We needed momentum after last week’s loss,” Bernard said after the game. He finished with three receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns, contributing significantly to Alabama’s impressive offensive performance.

Quarterback Ty Simpson also returned to form, completing 17 of 17 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing a strong rebound from the previous week’s loss to Florida State. The entire Alabama offense combined for 583 yards, dominating both through the air and on the ground.

Bernard emphasized the team’s determination to bounce back after the loss, noting, “We had to wash away that defeat and play Alabama football. There’s no time to dwell on mistakes.” His words echoed the mindset of a team eager to regain its rhythm.

Defensively, Alabama was equally impressive, forcing three straight three-and-outs to start the game. The defense celebrated an interception by Bray Hubbard, showing a bold approach that contributed to the complete shutdown of ULM.

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer praised the team’s overall performance, saying, “We transferred our energy from practice into the game. The aggression we showed on both sides of the ball was key.”

As Alabama prepares to face Wisconsin next week, fans and players alike hope the momentum gained from this dominating performance continues. Bernard’s confidence and versatility will be crucial as the Tide seeks to build on this success in their upcoming matchup.