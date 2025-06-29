Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch

Baltimore, Maryland – Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach are preparing for their much-anticipated rematch on August 16. Roach revealed that Davis, known as ‘Tank’, has not yet signed his side of the contract.

The two first faced each other in March, resulting in a controversial majority draw. During that fight, Davis controversially took a knee in the ninth round, claiming irritation from grease dripping into his eyes. The referee did not count this as a knockdown.

Davis retained his WBA lightweight title despite the draw, but his unbeaten record took a hit, bringing it to 30 wins, one draw, and no losses. He remains a popular figure in boxing, though there are rumors about his motivation following the first bout with Roach.

Coach Kenny Ellis spoke to FightHype about Davis’s current mindset, saying, “Whatever he decides to do, I always say I decide to support him or any other fighter. If he wants to wake up tomorrow and say, ‘I’m done,’ he’s done.” He continued, “It’s hard to say. He does love the sport. But sometimes you got to stand on ‘Tank’.”

As they gear up for the rematch, fans are eager to see how Davis’s attitude and performance will evolve. The initial bout raised many questions, making the upcoming fight even more intriguing for boxing enthusiasts.