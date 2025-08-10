Health
Get Radiant Skin at Home with Celeb-Approved Products
NEW YORK, NY — Achieving radiant skin doesn’t have to come from a luxury spa. With celebrity estheticians sharing their secrets, fans can now use professional-grade products at home.
One popular product is a tripeptide-packed serum from a renowned facialist who works with stars like Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union. This serum is said to combat multiple signs of aging, including wrinkles and sagging skin. The facialist claims it is clinically proven to support collagen production, lifting and firming skin’s appearance by 60%.
Customers are seeing results, too. One satisfied shopper wrote, “My skin looks and feels smoother and even.” Maddie Ziegler, a client, praised the facialist on social media, saying, “You truly are the best. So grateful for you, love you always!!!”
The facialist also recommends using PCA Skin‘s bestselling moisturizer in conjunction with the serum, especially layering thinner products under thicker ones for optimal absorption. Dermatologist Jaimie Glick, MD, endorses hyaluronic acid, a key component for maintaining skin hydration and health.
Khloé Kardashian is another fan of PCA Skin products, having shared her positive experiences online. The brightening treatment integrates active ingredients like retinol, resveratrol, and niacinamide for a complexion boost. The facialist has been a PCA Skin partner for over a decade, indicating a trusted relationship with the brand.
For those with specific skin types, PCA Skin offers tailored solutions. The Clearskin formula is geared toward individuals with oily or sensitive skin. Long-time users rave about its effectiveness, with one stating it’s “worth the money,” while another noted it’s essential to their routine.
With autumn approaching, it’s an ideal time for skincare overhauls. Integrating celebrity-endorsed products may help enhance your beauty regimen and adapt to changing seasons.
