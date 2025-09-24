Getafe Hosts Alavés in Intense LaLiga Clash Tonight

Getafe, Spain – Getafe CF will take on Deportivo Alavés today at 19:00 CEST in a vital match for both teams. Currently, Getafe is positioned eighth in LaLiga, while Alavés sits eleventh, just two points behind.

After suffering a 3-0 defeat against FC Barcelona, Getafe is eager for a win at their home ground, Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. Coach José Bordalás has made two changes to the starting lineup. Abu Kamara returns in place of Adrián Liso, who is away at the Under-20 World Cup. Additionally, Juan Iglesias replaces Domingos Duarte in defense.

On the other side, Alavés is coming off a narrow loss to Sevilla and will look to bounce back. Coach Eduardo Coudet has also revamped his lineup significantly, with eight changes from the previous match. Notably, Jon Pacheco will start in defense, and Carlos Vicente will lead the attack alongside Mariano and Toni Martínez.

Historically, this matchup is anticipated to be physically demanding. Both teams were among the highest in fouls last season, and current stats indicate little change, with Alavés having committed 83 fouls and Getafe 76 in the opening five games.

Despite these challenges, both coaches emphasize the importance of focusing on their gameplay rather than external criticisms. Bordalás stated, “We have no time to think about negative comments. Our aim is to return to winning ways.”

This evening’s match could alter the standings for both clubs, particularly if Alavés secures a victory, putting them ahead of Getafe.

As the teams prepare for kickoff, both sets of players are primed for a significant encounter in their LaLiga campaign.