Sports
Getafe and Navalcarnero Battle to Overtime in Copa del Rey Match
Navalcarnero, Spain – In a thrilling match at the Estadio Municipal Mariano González, the Navalcarnero stunned Getafe with a strong start in their Copa del Rey clash on December 2, 2025. The match saw the teams finish regulation time tied 2-2, forcing a thirty-minute overtime.
Navalcarnero struck first with Iker Perera scoring in the fifth minute after a quick turnover and breakaway. Jaime Pérez followed up with a second goal just eight minutes later, making it 2-0 before the half-time break. The locals showcased high pressing and quick transitions that overwhelmed the Getafe defense.
In the second half, Getafe retaliated, with Joselu Pérez netting a goal in the 70th minute, injecting life into their performance. Mario Martín later brought Getafe back on level terms, scoring late in the match, which led to the overtime period.
Navalcarnero’s goalkeeper Álvaro Calado delivered an impressive performance, thwarting multiple attempts from Getafe’s forwards, including close calls from Joselu and Kamara. Despite their earlier dominance, the pressure from Getafe intensified as the match progressed, pushing the game into added time.
The first half ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of Navalcarnero, but with tactical adjustments in their favor, Getafe came back fighting. As the tension rose in the stadium, fans were treated to an exciting display of football that promised an unpredictable overtime.
“This match has brought out the best in our players,” said Navalcarnero’s coach Manu González after the game. “We fought hard, but we will need to keep our composure in the overtime to secure a victory.” The tension remains high as both teams aim for advancement in the Copa del Rey.
