Getafe vs. Real Oviedo: Key Clash in LaLiga on September 13

Getafe, Spain – Getafe CF faces Real Oviedo in a crucial LaLiga match on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. local time. The match marks the fourth round of the season, with both teams looking to improve their standings.

Getafe enters the game after a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Valencia, aiming to recover at home. Coach José Bordalás’s team is currently sixth in the standings with six points. During the matchup, they will display new faces on the pitch, including Kiko Femenía, who is making his debut. Bordalás has chosen a solid lineup featuring a three-centre-back formation.

“We need to bounce back after the loss,” Bordalás said. “Playing at home, we have to show our strength, especially with the fans behind us.”

On the other hand, Real Oviedo, coached by Veljko Paunović, arrives with momentum after a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad. The win gave them their first points of the season, pushing them to fifteenth place on the table with three points. Paunović has made several changes for this match, incorporating new players including Javi López and Álex Forés due to injuries and international commitments of some key players.

“We want to build on our recent success and continue to gather points,” Paunović noted. “Getafe is a tough opponent, but we are ready for the challenge.”

Both teams look to secure vital points as the season progresses. Getafe is eager to utilize the home advantage while Oviedo aims to stay competitive in the top division for as long as possible.

The match is set to be live broadcast on M+ LaLiga TV and M+ LaLiga HDR. Fans expect an exciting match at the newly renovated Coliseum, where new improvements are underway.