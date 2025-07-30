Sports
GFC’s Oscar Santis Prepares for Crucial Copa Centroamericana Match
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Oscar Santis, player for GFC, spoke about tonight’s match against Managua in the Copa Centroamericana. Antigua is eagerly anticipating its debut in the 2025 edition of the tournament, aiming to play a prominent role just as they did in the previous edition under coach Javier López.
Santis praised the growth of Nicaraguan football over recent years, emphasizing that Managua has also improved. “I believe all teams have grown and prepared for this competition. Both the Nicaragua national team and the clubs deserve my respect. In Guatemala, we respect all our rivals,” he said.
Regarding his participation with GFC, he shared, “This is my second competition, and I’m happy and motivated to be here. I want to show my football and start this tournament on the right foot.” Santis previously participated a couple of years ago and is looking to make a significant impact this time.
The match between Managua and GFC will kick off at 8 p.m. local time at the Estadio Nacional in Nicaragua.
Meanwhile, Managua’s coach Emilio Aburto expressed confidence ahead of the match. He noted that although some key players have left the team, they are focused on making a strong showing. “We have made several changes, losing some important players, but our reinforcements have been positive. The team is getting to know each other, and we are ready for this championship,” Aburto stated.
Tonight’s encounter marks the first match of the Copa Centroamericana for both teams.
Recent Posts
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches