GFC’s Oscar Santis Prepares for Crucial Copa Centroamericana Match

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Oscar Santis, player for GFC, spoke about tonight’s match against Managua in the Copa Centroamericana. Antigua is eagerly anticipating its debut in the 2025 edition of the tournament, aiming to play a prominent role just as they did in the previous edition under coach Javier López.

Santis praised the growth of Nicaraguan football over recent years, emphasizing that Managua has also improved. “I believe all teams have grown and prepared for this competition. Both the Nicaragua national team and the clubs deserve my respect. In Guatemala, we respect all our rivals,” he said.

Regarding his participation with GFC, he shared, “This is my second competition, and I’m happy and motivated to be here. I want to show my football and start this tournament on the right foot.” Santis previously participated a couple of years ago and is looking to make a significant impact this time.

The match between Managua and GFC will kick off at 8 p.m. local time at the Estadio Nacional in Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, Managua’s coach Emilio Aburto expressed confidence ahead of the match. He noted that although some key players have left the team, they are focused on making a strong showing. “We have made several changes, losing some important players, but our reinforcements have been positive. The team is getting to know each other, and we are ready for this championship,” Aburto stated.

Tonight’s encounter marks the first match of the Copa Centroamericana for both teams.