Ghana’s Black Stars Face Mali in Crucial World Cup Qualifier

Accra, Ghana – The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Mali in a vital 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025. This match comes after Ghana’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Chad on September 4, 2025.

With only two matches left in the qualifiers, Ghana leads Group I with 16 points from seven games. They must secure a win against Mali to maintain their advantage as Madagascar and Comoros closely follow in the standings. Comoros is second with 15 points, while Madagascar holds 13 points. Mali sits in fourth place with 12 points.

Mali arrives in Accra with momentum after a commanding 3-0 victory over Comoros on the same day as Ghana’s draw. The team aims to challenge for a spot in the World Cup, adding pressure on the Black Stars.

As the match approaches, Ghanaians are expected to fill the Accra Sports Stadium to support their team in this critical game. Local fans are hopeful for an emphatic win that will bolster Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup in 2026.

Ticket sales have surged as excitement builds, and the atmosphere is anticipated to be electric. Coach Chris Hughton emphasizes the importance of this match, stating, ‘We are ready to respond after the last match and aim to get three points at home.’

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM local time, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid congestion.