Ghana Launches HPV Vaccine to Combat Cervical Cancer

ACCRA, Ghana, August 4, 2025/APO Group/ — Ghana is gearing up to introduce a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign aimed at girls aged 9 to 14 years, set to launch in September 2025. This effort comes as cervical cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women globally, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Each year, cervical cancer claims the lives of more than 340,000 women worldwide. In Ghana, approximately 3,000 new cases and nearly 2,000 deaths are reported annually. The disease disproportionately affects women in their prime, raising significant concerns about gender equity and public health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that HPV vaccination is the most effective preventive tool against cervical cancer. Ghana’s Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service (GHS), supported by WHO and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, aim to integrate the HPV vaccine into the routine immunization schedule following the initial campaign.

To prepare for the rollout, the Ghana Health Service convened a National Education Stakeholder Engagement forum in Kumasi. This event gathered key representatives from the Ghana Education Service and development partners to discuss how to engage educators in promoting vaccine acceptance.

“Engaging education stakeholders today is vital to rally support and protect the future of girls from cervical cancer,” said Dr. Fiona Braka, WHO Representative in Ghana.

As schools play a central role in the campaign, education officials recognize the importance of targeted communication strategies to address misconceptions about the HPV vaccine. “The HPV vaccine is not just a health campaign; it’s a national duty and investment into our nation’s future,” declared Dr. Fred Adomako-Boateng, Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service.

With just weeks before the vaccine rollout, efforts to raise awareness and ensure community readiness are intensifying. Training for healthcare providers and community engagement programs are being prioritized to foster acceptance across all regions.

The introduction of the HPV vaccine marks a critical turning point in Ghana’s fight against cervical cancer. By leveraging schools for vaccine delivery, the country hopes to significantly reduce the incidence and mortality rates of cervical cancer, ultimately saving thousands of lives.