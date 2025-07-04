Ghim Leads as John Deere Classic Round 2 Begins in Illinois

SILVIS, Illinois — The second round of the 2025 John Deere Classic kicks off Friday morning at TPC Deere Run, where players compete to make the cut. Doug Ghim leads the pack following a stellar first day, finishing with a remarkable nine-under-par 62.

As the tournament plays out over the Fourth of July weekend, Ghim finds himself just one shot ahead of competitors Max Homa and Austin Eckroat, who both delivered impressive rounds of 8-under 63. Ghim expressed his excitement, saying, “I felt good out there today. I plan to keep the momentum going into Friday.”

Other standout performances were noted in the opening round as a total of 102 players scored under par. Rickie Fowler, meanwhile, ended the day with a 6-under-par 65, positioning himself three strokes behind the leader.

The Golf Channel will broadcast second-round coverage from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, while streaming will begin as early as 7:45 a.m. on PGA Tour Live. NBC Sports also will provide live simulcasts for cable subscribers. With warm weather set for the day, players are expected to push for further low scores on the par-71 course.

Notably, Ghim’s performance comes amid fierce competition, with a mix of veteran and emerging talents hoping to secure their victories. Denny McCarthy, currently a favorite, joins a field light on leading stars as many top-ranked players are preparing for upcoming tournaments overseas.

As Round 2 unfolds, numerous tee times are set for the day, starting with players like Kyle Stanley and James Hahn at 7:45 a.m. Players are eager to capitalize on favorable conditions and potentially chase low scores moving deeper into the tournament.