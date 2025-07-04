Sports
Ghim Leads as John Deere Classic Round 2 Begins in Illinois
SILVIS, Illinois — The second round of the 2025 John Deere Classic kicks off Friday morning at TPC Deere Run, where players compete to make the cut. Doug Ghim leads the pack following a stellar first day, finishing with a remarkable nine-under-par 62.
As the tournament plays out over the Fourth of July weekend, Ghim finds himself just one shot ahead of competitors Max Homa and Austin Eckroat, who both delivered impressive rounds of 8-under 63. Ghim expressed his excitement, saying, “I felt good out there today. I plan to keep the momentum going into Friday.”
Other standout performances were noted in the opening round as a total of 102 players scored under par. Rickie Fowler, meanwhile, ended the day with a 6-under-par 65, positioning himself three strokes behind the leader.
The Golf Channel will broadcast second-round coverage from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, while streaming will begin as early as 7:45 a.m. on PGA Tour Live. NBC Sports also will provide live simulcasts for cable subscribers. With warm weather set for the day, players are expected to push for further low scores on the par-71 course.
Notably, Ghim’s performance comes amid fierce competition, with a mix of veteran and emerging talents hoping to secure their victories. Denny McCarthy, currently a favorite, joins a field light on leading stars as many top-ranked players are preparing for upcoming tournaments overseas.
As Round 2 unfolds, numerous tee times are set for the day, starting with players like Kyle Stanley and James Hahn at 7:45 a.m. Players are eager to capitalize on favorable conditions and potentially chase low scores moving deeper into the tournament.
Recent Posts
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak