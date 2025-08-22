Ghislaine Maxwell Denies Client List in DOJ Interview About Epstein

Washington, D.C. — Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein, met with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for a two-day interview last month. Maxwell reportedly claimed there was no client list or blackmail scheme connected to Epstein’s crimes, according to sources briefed on the discussions.

During the interview, Maxwell asserted she did not witness any inappropriate behavior by high-profile individuals, including former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, during her time with Epstein from the early 1990s to the mid-2000s. Sources say she consistently denied any knowledge of criminal activity associated with them.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a transcript of their conversation on Friday, which was provided to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in compliance with a subpoena for Epstein’s investigative files. Maxwell has been incarcerated since her arrest in 2020 and is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement in Epstein’s trafficking operation.

Maxwell’s interview with Blanche, who previously represented Trump as a personal defense attorney, aimed to assess whether she had information on anyone responsible for crimes against victims. Blanche’s inquiry reportedly followed internal discussions encouraging the pursuit of leads that could implicate prominent figures.

Maxwell maintained her stance of innocence, refuting claims made by witnesses during her criminal trial, specifically one who misidentified her in connection to charges of sexual exploitation. She claimed significant misrepresentation, emphasizing that she did not engage in wrongdoing nor recruit underage individuals for Epstein.

As the interview focused on various famous individuals linked to Epstein, including tech billionaires and celebrities, Blanche asked about numerous connections. Maxwell’s attorney stated she answered questions about around one hundred different people, reaffirming her lack of involvement in any criminal activities.

Notably, Maxwell downplayed the rumored “client list” associated with Epstein. She dismissed these rumors as unfounded and suggested that the pursuit of associates was akin to historical witch hunts.

While there has been speculation regarding leniency towards Maxwell, victims of Epstein’s trafficking, including Annie Farmer, voiced strong objections to any potential favors, reinforcing their call for justice.

The interview came shortly after the DOJ re-evaluated its position on Epstein’s investigative files. Despite this, many remain skeptical about the DOJ’s findings regarding influential figures who had connections with Epstein.

Maxwell, daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, moved from the UK to New York, where she became closely associated with Epstein, before his arrest in 2019 for child sex trafficking. Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide while he awaited trial.