Ghislaine Maxwell Seeks Immunity to Testify Before Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, has proposed to testify before Congress, but with specific conditions, including immunity, as detailed in a letter sent to the House Oversight Committee by her attorneys.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, was subpoenaed by House Oversight Chair James Comer to appear next month. In the letter sent to Comer, her attorneys revealed that, after initially invoking her Fifth Amendment rights, they are now open to cooperation provided a ‘fair and safe path’ can be established.

The attorneys expressed concern that any testimony could jeopardize Maxwell’s constitutional rights and legal proceedings, claiming, ‘Public comments from Congress members appear to have prejudged Ms. Maxwell’s credibility without hearing her side or reviewing corroborating documentation.’

A spokesperson for the Oversight Committee rejected the proposal for immunity, stating, ‘The Oversight Committee will respond to Ms. Maxwell’s attorney soon, but it will not consider granting congressional immunity for her testimony.’

Comer emphasized that few lawmakers would support immunity for someone potentially implicated in sex trafficking. He stated, ‘I don’t think there are many Republicans that want to give immunity to someone that may have been sex trafficking children.’

The Supreme Court is expected to review Maxwell’s appeal in October, leaving her attorneys to caution that failing to meet her conditions would force Maxwell to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights.

Additionally, the letter included a plea for clemency from former President Donald Trump, suggesting that Maxwell would be willing to testify openly and honestly before Congress if granted pardon.

‘Ms. Maxwell welcomes the opportunity to share the truth and dispel misconceptions surrounding her case,’ her attorneys stated.