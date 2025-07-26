Sports
Giancarlo Stanton’s Three Hits Propel Yankees Past Braves
New York, NY — Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5 with a run scored in the Yankees’ 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. This marked Stanton’s first three-hit game of the season.
Stanton, a veteran slugger, has been gaining momentum at the plate. He has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, posting a .393 batting average with 11 hits in 28 at-bats, including three home runs, two doubles, and nine RBI.
Despite his recent success, Stanton has not been a regular starter recently. He has played in only four of New York’s last seven games, highlighting some inconsistencies in his usage in the lineup.
On Wednesday, Stanton was absent from the lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays as part of a rest plan. He had played in the previous four games, where he batted .333 with a solo home run, three walks, and four runs scored. Aaron Judge took over as the designated hitter in Stanton’s absence.
Stanton’s health and performance will be closely monitored as the Yankees push for success in the season’s second half.
