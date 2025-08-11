Sports
Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Future Uncertain as Transfer Rumors Heat Up
PARIS, France — Gianluigi Donnarumma could leave Paris Saint-Germain as early as this summer, with clubs like Manchester United showing interest in the goalkeeper. The reported price tag for the 26-year-old is £26 million, according to various sources.
Donnarumma is entering the final year of his contract at PSG, and the club is eager to avoid losing him for free. Despite his current position as PSG’s No. 1, talks over a contract extension have stalled, leading to speculation about his future.
Manchester United is assessing its options for goalkeepers and has identified Donnarumma as a potential fit. Other clubs, including Manchester City, Galatasaray, and several clubs from Saudi Arabia, have also expressed interest. However, sources indicate that Donnarumma is not currently pursuing a move and would prefer to stay if a satisfactory offer does not materialize.
Should he remain at PSG, Donnarumma will face competition from Lucas Chevalier, who is reportedly close to joining the club. Louis Enrique, PSG’s coach, will ultimately decide who starts in goal.
Reports also suggest that Donnarumma is aspiring to make a shift to the Premier League, leading him to decline lucrative offers from Turkish club Galatasaray and Al-Ittihad, who were willing to pay him €20 million annually. With less than a year left on his contract, Manchester United may be preparing a formal bid soon as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.
