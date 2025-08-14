Entertainment
Gianni Paolo Credits Octavia Spencer for Career Change with $10K Gift
Los Angeles, CA — Gianni Paolo, known for his role in the hit show “Power,” shared an inspiring story about co-star Octavia Spencer during a recent episode of Harry Jowsey’s podcast, “Boyfriend Material.” Paolo revealed that Spencer gifted him $10,000 to help him hire a publicist when he was struggling to find footing in Hollywood.
At 29 years old, Paolo was trying to secure bigger roles while burdened with $20,000 in debt. Publicist fees, typically around $5,000 a month, were beyond his budget. “I didn’t have any money for a publicist… I just can’t spend $5,000 a month for a publicist,” he admitted during the interview.
Paolo recounted how the thoughtful gesture transpired. After Octavia hosted a dinner for the cast of “Ma,” she discussed the significance of having a publicist. When Paolo expressed his financial struggles, she took immediate action. “That was on like a Friday,” Paolo said. “On Monday, she had called her publicist, paid for it completely, and then set me up with her whole team.”
Though Spencer never asked for the money back, Paolo felt compelled to repay her kindness. “When I booked ‘Power’, I shot my first episode, got my first paycheck… and then I wired her the money back,” he explained. This act of generosity highlights how a single kind gesture can significantly impact someone’s life.
This revelation comes after Blumhouse Productions announced a sequel to the 2019 thriller “Ma,” with Spencer set to reprise her iconic role. “Giving you more MA to meme about. It’s official, @octaviaspencer returns in MA 2,” the production company stated on Instagram, to which Spencer responded, “It’s going to be aMAzing.” While it remains unclear if Paolo will return to reprise his role as Chaz, fans are hopeful to see him alongside Spencer in the highly anticipated sequel.
Recent Posts
- Conan Gray Releases Introspective Album ‘Wishbone’ Amid Heartbreak
- Stephen King Imagines Ending for Trump Administration
- Trump Unveils Kennedy Center Honors Amid Controversy
- Batya Ungar-Sargon Critiques Democrats’ Views on Crime Policy
- Kat Timpf Shares Breast Cancer Journey Hours Before Giving Birth
- Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Enjoy Pre-Wedding Relaxation in Italy
- Pat Fitzmaurice Offers Key Fantasy Football Draft Strategies
- Barcelona Registers Joan Garcia After Ter Stegen Injury Confirmation
- Adolescent Vaccination Rates Improve, HPV Coverage Remains Stagnant
- US Re-establishes Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines Amid Lawsuit
- Family Desperate to Find Missing Bradford Teen Hannah Osborn
- Gigi Perez Shines with DIY Approach After Major Record Label Setback
- Jennifer Garner Takes Son Fin on Sweet Outing in Los Angeles
- Netflix’s ‘Mindhunter’ and Prime Video’s ‘Bosch’: A Unique Crime Show Comparison
- Amazon Expands Same-Day Grocery Delivery to Over 1,000 Cities
- Mavericks announce exciting 2025-26 season schedule featuring Cooper Flagg
- Fourth Season of Sullivan’s Crossing Confirmed Amidst Character Changes
- Jim Carrey Sells Los Angeles Mansion at Major Discount After Price Cuts
- Machine Learning Feature Enhances Reader Experience with Relevant Articles
- Terence Atmane Shocks Taylor Fritz at Cincinnati Open Quarter-finals