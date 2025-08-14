Gianni Paolo Credits Octavia Spencer for Career Change with $10K Gift

Los Angeles, CA — Gianni Paolo, known for his role in the hit show “Power,” shared an inspiring story about co-star Octavia Spencer during a recent episode of Harry Jowsey’s podcast, “Boyfriend Material.” Paolo revealed that Spencer gifted him $10,000 to help him hire a publicist when he was struggling to find footing in Hollywood.

At 29 years old, Paolo was trying to secure bigger roles while burdened with $20,000 in debt. Publicist fees, typically around $5,000 a month, were beyond his budget. “I didn’t have any money for a publicist… I just can’t spend $5,000 a month for a publicist,” he admitted during the interview.

Paolo recounted how the thoughtful gesture transpired. After Octavia hosted a dinner for the cast of “Ma,” she discussed the significance of having a publicist. When Paolo expressed his financial struggles, she took immediate action. “That was on like a Friday,” Paolo said. “On Monday, she had called her publicist, paid for it completely, and then set me up with her whole team.”

Though Spencer never asked for the money back, Paolo felt compelled to repay her kindness. “When I booked ‘Power’, I shot my first episode, got my first paycheck… and then I wired her the money back,” he explained. This act of generosity highlights how a single kind gesture can significantly impact someone’s life.

This revelation comes after Blumhouse Productions announced a sequel to the 2019 thriller “Ma,” with Spencer set to reprise her iconic role. “Giving you more MA to meme about. It’s official, @octaviaspencer returns in MA 2,” the production company stated on Instagram, to which Spencer responded, “It’s going to be aMAzing.” While it remains unclear if Paolo will return to reprise his role as Chaz, fans are hopeful to see him alongside Spencer in the highly anticipated sequel.