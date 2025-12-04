Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable for Bucks vs. Pistons Amid Trade Rumors

Milwaukee, WI — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo has dealt with a groin injury this season and missed four games last month.

Despite his injury concerns, the two-time MVP has played in the last three games and is expected to participate in the Bucks’ divisional matchup against Detroit, who has the best record in the Eastern Conference at 17-4.

Antetokounmpo is coming off a 26-point performance against the Washington Wizards, where he also contributed seven rebounds and four assists. This season, he is averaging 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 63.9 percent from the field.

Milwaukee, with an overall record of 9-13, has struggled without Antetokounmpo, winning only one of the six games he missed. His presence is critical against a strong Pistons team.

The situation has intensified with renewed trade rumors surrounding Antetokounmpo. Reports suggest that the Bucks have reached out to the New York Knicks about a potential deal, indicating a desire from Antetokounmpo to move.

In addition, he has not engaged much on social media lately, further fueling speculation about his future with Milwaukee. His last Instagram post featured him in a Greece national team uniform, not in Bucks colors, which has raised eyebrows among fans and analysts alike.

Milwaukee will be looking to stabilize their season during a challenging stretch. They have lost three of their last four games, and the matchup against a formidable Pistons team could be pivotal. Antetokounmpo’s ability to play could significantly impact their chances.