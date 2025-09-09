Giannis Antetokounmpo Shines as Greece Beats Israel in EuroBasket

RIGA, Latvia – Greece advanced to the EuroBasket 2025 quarterfinals after defeating Israel 89-77 in a Round of 16 matchup on September 7. Led by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece maintained their lead throughout the game, despite Israel’s late attempts to rally.

Antetokounmpo delivered a standout performance, scoring 37 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He shot 18-for-23 from the field but managed just one assist. His teammate, Kostas Sloukas, was the only other Greek player in double figures, contributing 11 points.

The Greek team struggled with shooting, finishing the game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from the floor, which limited the lead they could build. Israel’s Deni Avdija led his team with 22 points, while Roman Sorkin and Tomer Ginat each added 15 points.

Though Israel cut Greece’s lead to just two points late in the third quarter, a lineup without Antetokounmpo managed to stretch the margin back to eight by the end of the period. After reentering the game, a fast-break dunk from Antetokounmpo pushed Greece’s lead to 14 points, securing their advancement.

Antetokounmpo’s 37 points mark one of the highest single-game performances of the tournament, surpassing Nikola Jokic’s 33 points in a previous matchup. The 2025 EuroBasket has seen other high-scoring games, with players like Luka Doncic and Lauri Markkanen also putting up impressive numbers earlier in the tournament.

With the elimination of favorites such as Serbia and France, Greece has positioned itself as a contender, eyeing their first semifinal appearance since 2009. They will face Lithuania next in Riga, with the winner anticipated to challenge Turkey or Poland for a final spot.

Teammate Tyler Dorsey praised Antetokounmpo’s dominance, describing him as ‘unstoppable.’ He highlighted the team’s growing chemistry as they prepare for future games, emphasizing their adaptability in playing around Antetokounmpo’s strengths.