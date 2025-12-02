Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Trade Rumors with Social Media Purge

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has ignited speculation about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks following a recent purge of his social media accounts.

The two-time MVP has removed almost all posts related to the Bucks from his Instagram and X accounts, leaving only a few mentions of personal achievements and the team’s 2024 NBA Cup victory. This cleanup comes amid another disappointing season for Milwaukee, which has seen the team exit the playoffs in the first round three consecutive times.

Antetokounmpo, who turns 31 this December, is currently making $54 million this season, with contracts extending to $58 million for 2026-27 and a $62 million player option the following year. The Greek Freak’s recent actions have fans wondering if he is considering a change of scenery, especially given Milwaukee’s struggles to advance in the playoffs.

Despite the changes to his online presence, Antetokounmpo has not officially requested a trade. He indicated to reporters that he remains “locked in” with the Bucks, but admitted he may reassess his situation if the team does not show improvement. Many supporters still express loyalty to him, noting his commitment even in tough times.

Former Bucks player Marques Johnson commented on Antetokounmpo’s loyalty, suggesting it hinges on the franchise’s commitment to success. The Bucks are currently 9-13, sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference.

The upcoming trade deadline on February 5 could be a critical moment for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Teams like the Celtics, Heat, and Knicks are reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation.

As speculation swirls, Bucks fans anxiously await every game, watching for any hints of Antetokounmpo’s potential departure, which could have significant implications for the NBA landscape.